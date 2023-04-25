Weather
Agriculture Minister: Ukrainian grain will not create problems in Lithuania
Central bank: financial frauds cost about EUR 1mn per month
Central bank: minimum wage should be nearly EUR 953 next year
In April, average annual inflation provisional estimate stands at 19.2%
Central bank: banking sector profits may grow 2.5 times this year
Ministry: Sandbox innovation tool secures EUR 24.5mn in support
Electricity price up by 55% last week
Swedbank forecasts Lithuania’s GDP to decrease to -0.3% this year
Economist: Lithuania’s economy already in recession
Government borrows EUR 25mn at averaged yield of 4.149%
Pigu.lt Marketplace will open the Finnish market to sellers
Partnerio turinys
Professor Puma Shen from Taiwan – on fighting Chinese disinformation, its methods and the threat of TikTok
Amber Grid launches int’l tender for hydrogen corridor pre-feasibility study
Finance ministry proposes three-year budget for more sustainable fiscal policy
Kreivys: further decisions on quitting BRELL after feasibility study
Estonian employers say government gave them an ultimatum over minimum wage
Flights in Vilnius will be suspended during NATO Summit
Dilba: Vilnius Airport must improve risk management and review all contracts
LTG Cargo rejected 72 freight applications last week
Head of trade unions: reduction of tax burden missing in tax reform
Government borrows at average yield of 3.89%
Snaigė to appeal against court decision not to approve restructuring plan
Lithuania hands over mobile settlement in Borodyanka to Ukraine
Banking Association: new tax on banking sector may have negative economic consequences
Retail trade down by 1.7% in Lithuania in February