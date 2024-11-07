Electricity price up by 9% in October

The average electricity price in Lithuania stood at EUR 91.5/MWh in October, identical as in Latvia and Estonia.

Electricity consumption in Lithuania totalled 1,022 GWh in October, a 6% increased compared with September.

Electricity generation stood at 603 GWh, by 2% more than in September.

Electricity generation by local power plants satisfied 59% of Lithuania’s electricity consumption demand.

Windfarms generated 47% of the entire amount of electricity in the country in October. Electricity generation by windfarms rose by 22%, from 230 GWh in September to 281 GWh in October.