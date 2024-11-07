Electricity price up by 9% in October

The average electricity price in Lithuania stood at EUR 91.5/MWh in October, identical as in Latvia and Estonia.
Electricity consumption in Lithuania totalled 1,022 GWh in October, a 6% increased compared with September.
Electricity generation stood at 603 GWh, by 2% more than in September.
Electricity generation by local power plants satisfied 59% of Lithuania’s electricity consumption demand.
Windfarms generated 47% of the entire amount of electricity in the country in October. Electricity generation by windfarms rose by 22%, from 230 GWh in September to 281 GWh in October.
Solar power plants generated by 49% less electricity or 81 GWh, hydroelectric power plants generated by 11% more electricity or 75 GWh, thermal power plants connected to the grid generated by a third more electricity or 133 GWh, other power plants generated 34 GWh of electricity.
In October, Lithuania imported 598 GWh of electricity, by 10% less than in September. 58% of it was imported from Scandinavia through the NordBalt power interconnection, 19% was imported from Latvia and 23% from Poland.
Electricity export decreased by 68% from 233 GWh in September to 75 GWh in October. 71% of electricity export was to Latvia, 28% to Poland and 1% to Scandinavia.