Lithuania’s GDP Q3 growth second highest in EU – Eurostat

Lithuania recorded a 1.1% GDP growth in July-September 2024, compared to the previous quarter. The annual increase was 2.3%.

In the second quarter of 2024, GDP had grown by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU.

These preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.9% both in the euro area and in the EU in the third quarter of 2024, after +0.6% in the euro area and +0.8% in the EU in the previous quarter.