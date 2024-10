Even experts who generally agree on other issues may hold differing views on cryptocurrencies. In Lithuania, over 500 companies are involved in the cryptocurrency sector. One of them is Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange. Its Lithuanian subsidiary, Bifinity, was established in May 2020. In 2022, Bifinity paid 41.5 million euros in taxes, with the majority – 41.2 million euros – coming from corporate income tax, according to the Valstybinė mokesčių inspekcija.