Port of Klaipėda signs contract with MT Group on building hydrogen station

Under the contract, MT Group will undertake the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of the technological equipment for the hydrogen station. This includes installing the technological systems, integrating electrical, automation, and safety systems, as well as administration of the project management and construction processes, and providing two years of warranty maintenance for the station. MT Group has already begun preparatory work, with construction set to start in 2025.
In the Port of Klaipėda, the green hydrogen will be produced using electrolysis with a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer. The electricity demand for hydrogen production at the Port of Klaipėda is planned to reach up to 3 MW. The station is expected to produce around 500kg of hydrogen per day, amounting to up to 127t annually. The produced hydrogen will be stored in high pressure 550 bar and very high pressure 1000 bar stationary tanks, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted supply.
"The Port of Klaipėda, as a strategic transportation hub, has great potential to become a flagship of green technologies in the Baltic region. We commend the Port of Klaipėda for its strong commitment to sustainable green energy and addressing climate change, particularly by leading the implementation of this pilot project, which will serve as a benchmark for other hydrogen initiatives in the region," said Mindaugas Zakaras, CEO of MT Group.
"Another environmentally friendly energy source is coming to Lithuania. In a couple of years, in addition to electricity generated by solar, wind or other renewable energy sources, we will also have green hydrogen. We are determined not only to create energy that will reduce our environmental impact, but also to contribute to the development of clean energy in Lithuania and Europe by empowering hydrogen as a sustainable energy source for our ships, transport and industry," said Algis Latakas, General Director of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.
"In this project, we will employ cutting-edge technologies, which will not only ensure maximum station capacity but also meet the highest safety and quality standards. Hydrogen with at least 99.99% purity will become an important alternative fuel for various types of transport, including private vehicles," added Mindaugas Zakaras.
The produced hydrogen, as an alternative and environmentally friendly fuel, is planned to be used not only to meet the needs of the Port of Klaipėda but also for business and public purposes. Part of the green hydrogen produced at the Port of Klaipėda will be used for port operations, while another portion will be utilized for rail and road transport, including private vehicles. In the future, there are plans to refuel commercial ships arriving at the port, as these vessels are increasingly powered by alternative fuels.
This project directly contributes to Lithuania’s 2021–2030 Energy Development Program, led by the Ministry of Energy, which aims to promote advanced technologies, reduce fossil fuel use, and foster the growth of hydrogen technologies.
MT Group is a leading EPC contractor in critical energy and industrial infrastructure projects across Europe. The company’s expertise extends to the development, engineering, and construction of renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture facilities, positioning MT Group at the forefront of sustainable engineering. The company is also a founding partner in one of the largest renewable energy undertakings in the world – Green Energy Park Global, which will produce some of the most cost competitive Green Hydrogen at the gigawatts scale, servicing the decarbonization needs of the hard to abate sectors, including transport and power across Europe and elsewhere around the world.