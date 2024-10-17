Port of Klaipėda signs contract with MT Group on building hydrogen station

"In this project, we will employ cutting-edge technologies, which will not only ensure maximum station capacity but also meet the highest safety and quality standards. Hydrogen with at least 99.99% purity will become an important alternative fuel for various types of transport, including private vehicles," added Mindaugas Zakaras.

The produced hydrogen, as an alternative and environmentally friendly fuel, is planned to be used not only to meet the needs of the Port of Klaipėda but also for business and public purposes. Part of the green hydrogen produced at the Port of Klaipėda will be used for port operations, while another portion will be utilized for rail and road transport, including private vehicles. In the future, there are plans to refuel commercial ships arriving at the port, as these vessels are increasingly powered by alternative fuels.