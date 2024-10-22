2024.10.22 15:08

New cruise ship terminal developed in Klaipėda

 
A new cruise ship terminal will be developed in Klaipėda city’s central part, near the Winter Harbour. Klaipėda Port announced that existing docks would be reconstructed and new ones built, and water depth would be altered to meet new needs. An administrative building would be built in the new terminal as well.

"The project of the new cruise ship terminal will not only increase Klaipėda port’s opportunities to receive more ships and tourists, but will also create a new space for the city. The project is a long-term investment in the future of Klaipėda and its international attractiveness," says Algis Latakas, director general of Klaipėda State Seaport Authority.

The project of the new cruise ship terminal was prepared at the end of 2023 by UAB Statybos inžinierių konsultantų biuras.

The project will be implemented in two stages and is planned to last for around three years.

