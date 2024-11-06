Consumption of gas in Lithuania increased by 31% compared to last year

In January-September 2024, almost 21 TWh of gas was transported through the Lithuanian gas transmission system, excluding the transit to the Kaliningrad region. This is 27% less than at the same time last year, when 28.8 TWh of gas was delivered to Lithuania. The reason for the lower gas transmission is that the Balticconector interconnection linking Estonia and Finland was out of operation at the beginning of 2024 until the end of April. As a result, the gas supply to Finland was not organised through the Lithuanian gas transmission system, but through the LNG terminal in Finland. In addition, the LNG terminal in Klaipėda was closed for more than a month as a result of the inspection.