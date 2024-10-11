Technologies in Defense: Baltic Teams in Lithuania Present Nearly 40 Solutions, Attracting Investor Interest

„Technological solutions such as drones, radars, and cybersecurity tools provide the military with a battlefield advantage, enabling more precise operations and reducing the risk of human error. Moreover, defense technologies play a vital role in the civilian sector. Many innovations originally developed for military purposes are later adapted for civilian use, fueling technological progress in society. For example, the internet, GPS, and other everyday tools were first created for military needs. Therefore, investing in defense technologies not only ensures security but also serves as a launchpad for innovations that benefit various sectors,“ said Paulius Nezabitauskas, Director of Tech-Park Kaunas, an innovation community.
The technologies presented at the hackathon focused on drone combat, enhanced cybersecurity, and other defense needs. The 45,000 Eur prize fund was divided among the top four teams. The first-place prize of 15,000 Eur sponsored by „Scalewolf“ fund, went to the „Intelsight“ team, which developed a shooter-targeting device that improves operator safety and accuracy in combat. „Baltic Sandbox Ventures“ awarded another 15,000 Eur to „AiDrone.Tech,“ whose FPV drone-based solution for detecting and neutralizing radio frequency jamming received high praise. The team has also been invited to participate in pre-acceleration programs and networking events to attract European investors. „Halas,“ developers of a Short Range Air Defense Missile System outdoor simulator, also received an invitation from venture capital funds „Coinvest Capital,“ „Depo Ventures,“ and the „EBAN“ Investor Network.
The „SUBmerge Baltic“ team, which developed a long-range underwater drone, also secured a financial prize of 10,000 Eur by „Scalewolf“. Another winning team, „Harlequin Defense,“ which is working on a drone-combat system, was awarded 5,000 Eur by „Scalewolf.“
„The most valuable aspects of the hackathon were the mentorship from experienced professionals, networking with other participants and mentors, and collaboration with the investor community. These elements are crucial for reaching our goals more quickly and effectively. The opportunities offered by pre-acceleration programs, mentorship, and specialized support help us evaluate whether our product is worth further investment from potential clients and partners. This is essential for both our team and the entire Lithuanian startup ecosystem,“ noted Povilas Kvederas, a representative of the „Harlequin Defense“ team.
Dozens of local and international business mentors, entrepreneurs, and industry experts were eager to share their insights. The hackathon „The Flaming Shield“ was held for the second year, tripling its number of participants and attracting innovators from Latvia, Estonia, Canada, and other countries.
As Daniel Kulig, a business mentor, entrepreneur, and startup co-founder, observed, a key benefit of the hackathon is its ability to bring together creative minds and motivated, results-focused teams. „These participants work fast, think practically, and demonstrate excellent teamwork and problem-solving skills. The key to success in a hackathon is turning ideas into real solutions that are not only innovative but also feasible and aimed at addressing real defense needs,“ emphasized Daniel Kulig.
The event also featured the „Capture the Flag“ cybersecurity competition, organized by the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union’s Lizdeika Cybersecurity Unit. Participation in this year’s competition tripled, with the winning team hailing from Estonia.