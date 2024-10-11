Technologies in Defense: Baltic Teams in Lithuania Present Nearly 40 Solutions, Attracting Investor Interest

„Technological solutions such as drones, radars, and cybersecurity tools provide the military with a battlefield advantage, enabling more precise operations and reducing the risk of human error. Moreover, defense technologies play a vital role in the civilian sector. Many innovations originally developed for military purposes are later adapted for civilian use, fueling technological progress in society. For example, the internet, GPS, and other everyday tools were first created for military needs. Therefore, investing in defense technologies not only ensures security but also serves as a launchpad for innovations that benefit various sectors,“ said Paulius Nezabitauskas, Director of Tech-Park Kaunas, an innovation community.