Lithuanian house prices up by 10.4% in in Q2 y-o-y – Eurostat

In the second quarter of 2024, house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, increased by 1.3% in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the first quarter of 2024, house prices fell by 0.3% in the euro area and rose by 1.5% in the EU. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.