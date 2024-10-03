Lithuanian house prices up by 10.4% in in Q2 y-o-y – Eurostat

Compared with the first quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 1.8% in the euro area and by 1.9% in the EU in the second quarter of 2024.
In Lithuania, house prices went up by 10.4% in April-June 2024, year-on-year.
Among the Member States for which data are available, six showed an annual decrease in house prices in the second quarter of 2024, and twenty showed an annual increase. The largest falls were registered in Luxembourg (-8.3%), Finland (-4.8%) and France (-4.6%), while the highest increases were recorded in Poland (+17.7%), Bulgaria (+15.1%), Lithuania (+10.4%) and Croatia (+10.0%).
Compared with the previous quarter, prices decreased in two Member States, remained stable in one (Hungary) and increased in twenty-three Member States. The falls were registered in France and Belgium (both -0.2%), while the highest increases were recorded in Croatia (+4.3%), Portugal (+3.9%) and Spain (+3.6%).