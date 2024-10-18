Record-breaking SmartLynx on the Horizon: Latvian Airline CEO Reveals Future Plans

SmartLynx in Latvia is currently making structural changes to improve operational efficiency. The airline has around 400 employees in Latvia, spread across four offices. The company’s parent company, Avia Solutions Group, has now started construction of a new office building, which will also be used for SmartLynx’s needs. It is expected to be ready by the end of next year and will have a capacity of 11,000 square meters.

- At the moment, we are focused on controlled growth and will expand as much as the market allows. We are always looking for growth opportunities, but it’s important to do so smartly, rather than just acquiring aircraft for the sake of it. Right now, rapid growth is limited due to a lack of available aircraft. The newest planes in our fleet are Boeing Max models, which we leased after Covid-19. We have 13 of them, and while some are 2-3 years old, they only have 200-300 flight hours, so they are practically new. At the moment, newly produced or relatively new aircraft are either unavailable or very expensive. If the asset prices are disproportionate, we won’t pursue them. Our approach is to control growth and wait until the aircraft shortage eases before acquiring more planes.