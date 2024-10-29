Regulator approves Amber Grid’s 2033 gas transmission network development plan

The plan envisages investments in the development of the gas transmission system up to 2033 in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the European Union and Lithuania in the gas sector: to ensure the security and reliability of gas supply, to foster competitiveness, and to develop a common Baltic state’s regional gas market.
The gas transmission network is expected to require investments of around EUR 201 million over the next decade. Of these, investments over the next five years will amount to around EUR 138 million, Amber Grid said in a press release on Tuesday.
"We estimate that gas will be needed for at least a few more decades as a significant source of industrial resources and energy system stability. Lithuania’s gas transmission network, which has been operating for around fifty years, must be in a good condition, so investment in infrastructure modernisation is a crucial part of our commitment to consumers to build a safe and reliable transmission network. In parallel, we will continue to focus on the integration and diversification of renewable energy sources such as biomethane and green hydrogen," says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.
During the public consultation on the 10-year network development plan, market participants expressed the greatest interest in the first published hydrogen network plan and its details. The possible network solutions outlined in the Network Development Plan for 2024-2033 were coordinated with the electricity transmission system operator Litgrid and its network development plans. The 10-year plan reflects up-to-date information gathered during consultations with potential green hydrogen project developers in Lithuania and international partners planning to implement the Nordic-Baltic Hydrogen Corridor project.
Key aspects of Amber Grid 2024-2033 network development plan include EUR 201 million investment to upgrade existing gas infrastructure, ensuring the security of the transmission network and improving resilience to crisis situations, developing alternative energy sources, integrating renewable energy, developing a hydrogen transport network, synergies between the gas and electricity sectors, and reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs).