Regulator approves Amber Grid’s 2033 gas transmission network development plan

The plan envisages investments in the development of the gas transmission system up to 2033 in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the European Union and Lithuania in the gas sector: to ensure the security and reliability of gas supply, to foster competitiveness, and to develop a common Baltic state’s regional gas market.

The gas transmission network is expected to require investments of around EUR 201 million over the next decade. Of these, investments over the next five years will amount to around EUR 138 million, Amber Grid said in a press release on Tuesday.