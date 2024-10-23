Prestigious Lonely Planet names Lithuania second-best travel destination in the world

In the renowned travel destination list, eagerly awaited by travelers worldwide each year, Lithuania was surpassed by only one country, Cameroon. Also included in Lonely Planet’s top recommendations for the upcoming year were Fiji, Laos, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu, Slovakia and Armenia.

Lonely Planet guides and platforms reach an audience of 186 million readers. Being included in the recommendation list costs the selected countries nothing—it is always a pleasant surprise for them to land in the TOP list.

Why Lithuania?