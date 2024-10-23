Prestigious Lonely Planet names Lithuania second-best travel destination in the world

In the renowned travel destination list, eagerly awaited by travelers worldwide each year, Lithuania was surpassed by only one country, Cameroon. Also included in Lonely Planet’s top recommendations for the upcoming year were Fiji, Laos, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu, Slovakia and Armenia.
Lonely Planet guides and platforms reach an audience of 186 million readers. Being included in the recommendation list costs the selected countries nothing—it is always a pleasant surprise for them to land in the TOP list.
Why Lithuania?
The trending destination hotlist recognized the great value and cultural richness of Lithuania, where tradition, love of nature, and a lively counterculture coexist harmoniously. This recognition highlighted the country’s captivating medieval cities, pine forests, lakes, and untouched Baltic sand dune beaches. The capital, Vilnius, adds to the country’s charm, set to be crowned the European Green Capital in 2025 for its approach to sustainable living.
"To make it into Lonely Planet’s top ten recommendations means meeting extremely high selection criteria and the expectations of numerous experts. We are immensely proud of this recognition. It encourages us to work even more actively with foreign markets and attract more fans of high-quality, sustainable, and responsible tourism to Lithuania," says Olga Gončarova, head of Lithuania Travel.
"Despite geopolitical challenges, Lithuania has recently made significant progress in areas like economy, innovation, technology, culture, sustainability, and more. You could say that Lonely Planet’s recognition is a natural and logical continuation of this process," says Karolis Žemaitis, Deputy Minister of the Economy and Innovation.
This is the highest recognition Lithuania has ever received in Lonely Planet’s rankings. Lithuania first appeared on the list a decade ago, in 2015, ranking third among recommended travel destinations. In 2018, Lonely Planet included Vilnius in its top ten must-visit places in Europe.
The largest of the three Baltic states was hand-picked by Lonely Planet’s international team of travel experts, writers, staff, and online community based on relevance, unique experiences, the „wow factor,“ and a commitment to sustainability, community, and diversity.
The ranking also considers special events that may draw the attention of travelers. This prestigious accolade comes just in time for Lithuanian Gastronomy Week, held from November 4-10, an annual feast for food lovers, enthusiasts, and flavor adventurers.
Across various Lithuanian cities, top-notch restaurants will welcome those seeking the height of food culture, further highlighted by Lithuania’s first Michelin Guide selection earlier this year. The combination of this delicious occasion with Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel recognition is expected to draw record-breaking interest from culinary and travel enthusiasts alike.