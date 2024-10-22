Lithuania records one of largest decreases in govt debt in Q2 2024 – Eurostat

Compared with the second quarter of 2023, the government debt to GDP ratio decreased in both the euro area (from 88.8% to 88.1%) and the EU (from 81.9% to 81.5%).

Lithuania’s government gross debt to GDP ratio was 37.4% at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

At the end of the second quarter of 2024, the general government debt was made up of 84.0% debt securities in the euro area and 83.6% in the EU, 13.4% loans in the euro area and 13.9% in the EU and 2.5% currency and deposits both in the euro area and in the EU.