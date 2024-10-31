2024.10.31 13:49

Unemployment in Lithuania at above EU average in September – Eurostat

 
In September 2024, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.3%, stable compared with August 2024 and down from 6.6% in September 2023. The EU unemployment rate was 5.9% in September 2024, also stable compared with August 2024 and down from 6.1% in September 2023, reports Eurostat, statistical office of the European Union.

Lithuania recorded a 7.9% unemployment rate in September, the same as in the month before.

Eurostat estimates that 13.042 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.884 million in the euro area, were unemployed in September 2024.

Compared with August 2024, unemployment increased by 61 thousand in the EU and by 13 thousand in the euro area.

Compared with September 2023, unemployment decreased by 226 thousand in the EU and by 330 thousand in the euro area.

In Lithuania, 123 thousand people were unemployed in September 2024, or 4 thousand more than in August, and 12 thousand more than a year ago, in September 2023.

Spain continues to observe the highest unemployment rate in the EU at 11.2%. The Czech Republic recorded the EU’s lowest unemployment rate in September – 2.8%.

