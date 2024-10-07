Nearly 15,000 foreigners work in Lithuania’s manufacturing industry

According to the Employment Service, as of 1 October 2024, 14,900 foreigners from 76 countries work in 1,800 manufacturing industry companies.

The majority of foreigners, more than 2,600, work in the food industry, including 1,700 people from Ukraine, 116 from Kyrgyzstan, 114 from Georgia, 110 from Uzbekistan, 83 from Kazakhstan, 54 from Sri Lanka and 49 from India.

2,100 foreigners work in the metal industry, including 966 citizens of Ukraine, and more than 500 citizens of Belarus and Azerbaijan, and 131 Russians.