2024.10.07 17:04

Nearly 15,000 foreigners work in Lithuania’s manufacturing industry

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Nearly 15,000 foreigners work in Lithuania’s manufacturing industry
Nearly 15,000 foreigners work in Lithuania’s manufacturing industry
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Delfi

So far in 2024, 342 of Lithuania’s manufacturing industry companies hired 5,300 employees from third countries. Thus the number of foreigners working in this sector increased by 1.5 times compared with last year.

According to the Employment Service, as of 1 October 2024, 14,900 foreigners from 76 countries work in 1,800 manufacturing industry companies.

The majority of foreigners, more than 2,600, work in the food industry, including 1,700 people from Ukraine, 116 from Kyrgyzstan, 114 from Georgia, 110 from Uzbekistan, 83 from Kazakhstan, 54 from Sri Lanka and 49 from India.

2,100 foreigners work in the metal industry, including 966 citizens of Ukraine, and more than 500 citizens of Belarus and Azerbaijan, and 131 Russians.

As regards the manufacturing industry, the majority of third country nationals work at the ship repair company Verslo krantas (713), meat processing company Biovela-Utenos mėsa (556), electrical equipment manufacturing company PKC Group Lithuania (535), ship repair companies Danės perlas (427) and Mabrocona (352).

Most foreigners working in the manufacturing industry are from Ukraine (8,400), Azerbaijan (1,400), Belarus (1,300), India (602), Russia (576), Uzbekistan (362), Kazakhstan (327) and Kyrgyzstan (282).

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions