Irish electric heating manufacturer Glen Dimplex to create 200 jobs and invest EUR 10mn in Panevėžys

In addition to its manufacturing expansion, Glen Dimplex is committed to fostering local talent. The company plans to continue and expand Adax’s existing collaborations with local educational institutions, including apprenticeship programs, open days, and site visits for students in the local community.

"As someone born and raised in Panevėžys, I am especially proud to see such exciting developments in our city. The creation of new job opportunities, both for skilled professionals and those seeking to develop their careers, is a testament to the growth and potential of the region. It’s truly rewarding to be part of a project that not only strengthens our company but also supports the local community and its future prosperity," says Aurimas Lukoševičius Managing Director at UAB Adax