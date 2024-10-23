Irish electric heating manufacturer Glen Dimplex to create 200 jobs and invest EUR 10mn in Panevėžys

In June 2023, Glen Dimplex acquired Adax, a prominent supplier of electric heating appliances in the Nordics. The acquisition was part of Glen Dimplex’s broader strategy to lead in low-carbon heating solutions, helping its customers transition away from fossil fuels. Adax has been operating in Panevėžys for over two decades and currently employs more than 200 specialists.
Glen Dimplex plans to transform its newly acquired Adax site in Panevėžys into a centre of excellence for electric heating appliances. The investment will focus on acquiring new equipment, upgrading machinery, and improving the site, further solidifying Lithuania’s role as a strategic manufacturing hub for the company’s European operations.
"Our facility in Panevėžys will play a crucial role in serving Glen Dimplex’s core markets for electric heating, particularly in Europe. Following the acquisition of Adax, we identified Lithuania’s strategic location and skilled workforce as key factors in expanding our operations here," says Conor Sugrue, Chief Executive Officer, Glen Dimplex Heating & Ventilation.
The expansion will see Glen Dimplex hiring over 200 new employees in Panevėžys over the next 1-2 years. The company is looking to fill various R&D and operations roles, including introducing highly skilled manufacturing position in areas like tooling engineering and maintenance. Many of these roles will offer opportunities for international collaboration and professional development within the Glen Dimplex Group sites in Europe.
In addition to its manufacturing expansion, Glen Dimplex is committed to fostering local talent. The company plans to continue and expand Adax’s existing collaborations with local educational institutions, including apprenticeship programs, open days, and site visits for students in the local community.
"As someone born and raised in Panevėžys, I am especially proud to see such exciting developments in our city. The creation of new job opportunities, both for skilled professionals and those seeking to develop their careers, is a testament to the growth and potential of the region. It’s truly rewarding to be part of a project that not only strengthens our company but also supports the local community and its future prosperity," says Aurimas Lukoševičius Managing Director at UAB Adax
According to Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuanian Minister of the Economy and Innovation, Glen Dimplex’s expansion supports Lithuania’s drive to attract sustainable, high-value investments:
"This project highlights Lithuania’s reputation as a hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing. At the same time, Glen Dimplex’s investment underscores our country’s increasing importance in the global supply chain for cutting-edge, energy-efficient technologies," the minister said.
Established in 1973, Glen Dimplex is a privately-owned, Irish-headquartered manufacturing group. The company employs over 8,000 people globally and operates across 20 countries in four key sectors: Heating and Ventilation, Precision Cooling, Flame, and Consumer Appliances.