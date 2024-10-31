Hotels, restaurants protest to demand reduced VAT on catering

At noon, the protesters gathered in Vincas Kudirka Square with posters saying that tax hikes increase the shadow economy. Symbolic cemetery candles and flowers and Latvian and Estonian flags were seen lined up outside the Government house.

The Lithuanian Association of Hotels and Restaurants (LVRA), one of the organisers of the protest, said this is the first ever joint action by the hospitality sectors in the Baltic States that was prompted by the "irresponsible policies of all three countries."