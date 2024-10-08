Vilnius to turn on heating for homes on Monday

The current heating price is 5.83 cents per kilowatt hour, VAT excluded, which means that heating bills are down by 27% from October 2023, according to the authority.
„This season, there will be no VAT relief for the centralised heating throughout the country anymore, and residents will see the 9% VAT rate paid to the state on their heating bills. The price of energy sold by independent heat producers at heat auctions will also account for a large part of the heat price,“ Vilnius City said on Tuesday.
As usual, the heating will be turned on in all homes in Vilnius gradually, by neighbourhoods, in three to four days.