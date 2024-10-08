Vilnius to turn on heating for homes on Monday

The current heating price is 5.83 cents per kilowatt hour, VAT excluded, which means that heating bills are down by 27% from October 2023, according to the authority.

„This season, there will be no VAT relief for the centralised heating throughout the country anymore, and residents will see the 9% VAT rate paid to the state on their heating bills. The price of energy sold by independent heat producers at heat auctions will also account for a large part of the heat price,“ Vilnius City said on Tuesday.