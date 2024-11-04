Worker dies in shipbuilding company in Klaipėda

Emergency services in Klaipėda received the report about the accident at 7:26 a.m. Monday. A caller said there was an explosion at the company Western Shipyard (Vakarų Baltijos laivų statykla) and there was much smoke. Fire trucks were sent to the scene.

ELTA has learned from the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) that a ship’s hull was being welded when the explosion erupted. The injured person was found in one of the ship’s holds. Firefighters rescued the man and transferred him to paramedics. No other casualties were reported.

Klaipėda County Police Headquarters later confirmed that the man born in 1963 died.