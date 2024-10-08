Average annual inflation at 0.9% in September

Over the month, prices for consumer goods increased by 0.5 percent, those for consumer services remained almost unchanged.
Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 0.5 percent, market prices – 0.3 percent.
In September 2024, against August, prices for transport goods and services decreased by 2.7 percent. The change was determined by a price drop observed for passenger transport by air (25 percent), petrol (6 percent), diesel fuel (4.4 percent). Liquefied gas for cars went up in price by 0.7 percent.
Due to new autumn collections, prices of clothing and footwear grew by 8.1 percent. Clothing went up in price by 8.7, footwear – 8.3 percent. Prices for hire of clothing and clothing accessories decreased by 0.4 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages went up in price by 1 percent. The largest price growth was recorded for chips, pasta with meat, sour cream, meat preserves, sugar, while price drop – coffee, macaroni, flour, fresh and chilled seafood, other edible oil. Price change was also observed for some fresh vegetables and fruit: the largest price growth was recorded for tomatoes, short cucumbers, blueberries, lemons, oranges, while price drop – carrots, melons, grapes, mangoes, onions.
Prices of education services grew by 4.2 percent.
In September, annual (September 2024, against September 2023) inflation stood at 0.5 percent. The annual inflation was mainly influenced by price growth observed for catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, medical services, services of dentist, package holidays, and by price drop – fuels and lubricants, solid fuel, gas, electricity, heat energy.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods decreased by 1.8 percent, those for consumer services increased by 5.8 percent.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities decreased by 0.6 percent, market prices increased by 0.7 percent.
In September 2024, average annual inflation stood at 0.9 percent.