Lithuania’s competitiveness may fall, leading to Estonian scenario, economist warns

"To say this is it, we are moving ahead and we are increasing the minimum wage by 12.5% every year, is bringing us very soon to the Estonian scenario. There are some signs: Lithuania’s GDP is growing, and it is very likely that the GDP growth in the third quarter will rank first in the whole euro area, but if we look at productivity, GDP per worker, it has been falling for nearly three years now," Mačiulis told the Lithuanian Business Forum on Thursday.