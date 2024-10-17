2024.10.17 15:06

Lithuania’s annual inflation eases to 0.4% in September – Eurostat

 
The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.7% in September 2024, down from 2.2% in August or 4.3% a year earlier. EU annual inflation was 2.1% in September 2024, down from 2.4% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 4.9%, reports Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

In Lithuania, annual inflation was 0.4% in September this year, down from 0.8% in August and 4.1% in September 2023.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.0%), Lithuania (0.4%), Slovenia and Italy (both 0.7%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.8%), Belgium (4.3%) and Poland (4.2%). Compared with August 2024, annual inflation fell in twenty Member States, remained stable in two and rose in five.

In September 2024, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+1.76 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.47 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.12 pp) and energy (-0.60 pp).

