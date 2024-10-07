Second biomethane injection point in Lithuania already operational

„We are encouraging the development of green gas by making it as quick and easy as possible for producers to connect to our transmission system, obtain certificates of origin and trade in green gas. The steady increase in the number of biomethane projects under development brings Lithuania closer to its goal of reducing its impact on climate change and becoming a green energy producing country,“ says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

Currently, Amber Grid has already granted connection to the transmission network to 13 biomethane producers, six of which have signed connection agreements. Most of these customers intend to connect their plants within 2025. It is expected that up to 0.5 terawatt hours (TWh) of biomethane per year will be fed into the grid by then. By September 2024, 87 GWh of biomethane produced in Lithuania will be fed into the system from existing biomethane plants. Energy from renewable sources makes a significant contribution to energy independence, climate change mitigation and the modernisation of Lithuania’s energy sector.