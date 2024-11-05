Hundreds of Škoda cars transported by train to Kaunas on Rail Baltica

Director general of freight company LTG Cargo, Eglė Šimė, says the project is part of the company’s strategic goal to expand the company’s freight geography and boost international freight. She notes that it would have taken 25-30 semi-trailers in order to transport the same number of cars by road as brought by one train, thus the latter logistical solution is not only sustainable but also competitive.

The project was implemented together with partners: freight in the Czech Republic was carried out by ČD Cargo, while the company AV Terminal took care of the distribution of vehicles from the terminal in Palemonas, near Kaunas, to their final locations.