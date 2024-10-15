Industrial production in Lithuania up by 3.3% in August – Eurostat

In August 2024, compared with August 2023, industrial production increased by 0.1% the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU.

In the euro area in August 2024 compared with July 2024, industrial production decreased by 0.3% for intermediate goods, increased by 0.4% for energy, increased by 3.7% for capital goods, increased by 1.7% for durable consumer goods, increased by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods.

In the EU, industrial production decreased by 0.2% for intermediate goods, increased by 0.2% for energy, increased by 3.6% for capital goods, increased by 1.4% for durable consumer goods, decreased by 0.4% for non-durable consumer goods.