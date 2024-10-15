Industrial production in Lithuania up by 3.3% in August – Eurostat

In August 2024, compared with August 2023, industrial production increased by 0.1% the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU.
In the euro area in August 2024 compared with July 2024, industrial production decreased by 0.3% for intermediate goods, increased by 0.4% for energy, increased by 3.7% for capital goods, increased by 1.7% for durable consumer goods, increased by 0.2% for non-durable consumer goods.
In the EU, industrial production decreased by 0.2% for intermediate goods, increased by 0.2% for energy, increased by 3.6% for capital goods, increased by 1.4% for durable consumer goods, decreased by 0.4% for non-durable consumer goods.
The highest monthly increases were recorded in Ireland (+4.5%), Germany and Lithuania (both +3.3%) as well as in Malta (+2.7).The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-9.2%), Croatia (-4.6%) and Denmark (-4.5%).
In the euro area in August 2024, compared with August 2023, industrial production decreased by 2.7% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.6% for energy, increased by 0.2% for capital goods, decreased by 4.8% for durable consumer goods, increased by 2.0% for non-durable consumer goods.
In the EU, industrial production decreased by 2.4% for intermediate goods, increased by 2.2% for energy, increased by 0.2% for capital goods, decreased by 3.9% for durable consumer goods, increased by 3.1% for non-durable consumer goods.
The highest annual increases were recorded in Ireland (+15.8%), Denmark (+10.7%) and Slovenia (+7.2%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-11.7%), Estonia (-6.0%) and Hungary (-4.2%).