Romanovskis re-elected president of Lithuanian Business Confederation

In a secret vote, the LVK Council also approved six vice presidents, namely TV3 CEO Laura Blaževičiūtė, financial analyst Marius Dubnikovas, WALLESS lawyer Dovilė Burgienė, Director for External Affairs at Philip Morris Baltic Liudas Zakarevičius, Chairwoman of the Lithuanian Pharmacy Association Kristina Nemaniūtė-Gagė and CEO of Eriadas real estate firm Donatas Jurevičius.

The new LVK Council has ten new members out of total 30, representing different sectors such as finance and tourism, transport and road construction, trade and manufacturing, infrastructure and real estate development, education and biotechnology, law and lobbying, telecoms and media.