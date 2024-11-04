Unemployment rate stood at 6.8% in Q3

In Q3 2024, the male unemployment rate stood at 7.7, female – 5.9 percent. The youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 19.6 percent and over a quarter increased by 2.7 percentage points, over a year – by 7.7 percentage points. The long-term unemployment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points over a quarter and stood at 2.2 percent in Q2 2024, while compared to the respective period of 2023, it increased by 0.4 percentage points.
In Q3 2024, there were 108.3 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom 22.2 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a quarter, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 1.3 thousand. In Q3 2024, the number of the long-term unemployed totalled 35.3 thousand (32.6 percent of the total number of unemployed persons). Over a quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed increased by 5.5 thousand, over a year – by 7 thousand.
In Q3 2024, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 74.2 percent and over a quarter remained unchanged, over a year decreased by 0.1 percentage point. In the said age group, the female employment rate was by 1.8 percentage points lower than that of male (73.3 and 75.1 percent respectively).
In Q3 2024, the youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 33 percent and over a quarter increased by 1.8 percentage points, over a year decreased by 1.4 percentage points. Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 decreased by 1.1 percentage points and stood at 69 percent in Q3 2024.
In Q3 2024, the number of persons classified under the labour force totalled 1 million 589.8 thousand, which is by 8.6 thousand more than in Q2 2024.
In Q3 2024, there were 1 million 481.6 thousand persons who worked or had a job. Over a quarter, the number of employed persons increased by 10 thousand, over a year – by 9.9 thousand.
In Q3 2024, there were 892.5 thousand economically inactive persons aged 15 and older, more than half (60.8 percent) of them were old-age pensioners and persons entitled to anticipatory old-age pension, 14.2 percent – students aged 15–24.