Unemployment rate stood at 6.8% in Q3

In Q3 2024, the male unemployment rate stood at 7.7, female – 5.9 percent. The youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 19.6 percent and over a quarter increased by 2.7 percentage points, over a year – by 7.7 percentage points. The long-term unemployment rate increased by 0.3 percentage points over a quarter and stood at 2.2 percent in Q2 2024, while compared to the respective period of 2023, it increased by 0.4 percentage points.

In Q3 2024, there were 108.3 thousand unemployed persons aged 15–74, of whom 22.2 thousand – aged 15–24. Over a quarter, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 1.3 thousand. In Q3 2024, the number of the long-term unemployed totalled 35.3 thousand (32.6 percent of the total number of unemployed persons). Over a quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed increased by 5.5 thousand, over a year – by 7 thousand.