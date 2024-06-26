Lithuania retains 39th place in global democracy index

The annual Democracy Index measures the quality of the democracy in a country and is produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

In 2023, Lithuania’s electoral process and pluralism has remained stable, scoring 9.58 out of 10, according to the study. The same score has been given to Estonia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland.

Experts also gave a high score of 8.82 to civil liberties in Lithuania.

Lithuania scored less in the functioning of the government (6.43), political participation (6.11) and political culture (5.63).

As in the past, the index categorized Lithuania as a „flawed democracy“ in 2023.