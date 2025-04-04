2025.04.04 14:49

Trade war and tax reform may be double blow for Lithuania – Business Confederation president

 
President of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) Andrius Romanovskis
President of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) Andrius Romanovskis
PHOTO: Andrius Ufartas | Delfi

President of the Lithuanian Business Confederation (LVK) Andrius Romanovskis calls US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports from other countries a start of a global trade war that will impact economic growth across the globe. He argues that the effect of tariffs on Lithuanian economy may be even greater as the Government plans to move ahead with a tax reform.

Minister of the Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas presented estimates that Lithuania’s GDP would decrease by up to 0.65% in the next 3-4 years due to tariffs.

"This is an unprecedented case, […] there will indeed be a direct or indirect blow for our industry, which to a large extent depends through supply chains on exports to the USA," Romanovskis told ELTA on Thursday.

According to him, whether GDP declines by 0.65% or 1% the effects will be serious.

The Government intends to implement a tax reform, including a raise of the corporate income tax by 1 percentage point. Yet president of the LVK urges politicians to refrain from drastic steps amid uncertainty over influence of tariffs on the EU.

"Our economy would suffer two blows – a strong external blow and an internal one. The negative effect may be much greater. […] A handbrake needs to be pulled for all the things that might in the slightest threaten economic growth. We do not know how this global tariff war may escalate, how it may affect supply chains" he said.

President of the Business Confederation says the USA is starting a global trade war that will affect all countries either directly or indirectly, and the only question is how each country will offset economic damage.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a „reciprocal tariff“ policy, with 34% tariffs on China, 20% on the EU, 46% on Vietnam, 32% on Taiwan and a 10% „baseline tariff“ for many other countries, raising fears of a recession.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions