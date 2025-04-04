Lithuanian airports see 14% annual boost in passenger numbers in March

Vilnius Airport handled 350,000 passengers or 6% more than in March 2025. Impressive growth was observed by both Kaunas Airport and Palanga Airport, which welcomed over 123,000 passengers and 34,000 passengers respectively. They recorded annual increases in passenger numbers by 33 and 44% respectively.

The LTOU network served more than 4,600 flights in March or around 14% more than in the same month of 2024.

Vilnius Airport saw an 8% increase in the number of flights last month, while the number of flights grew by as much as 28% at Kaunas Airport, and by 35% Palanga Airport.