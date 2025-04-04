Russia does not want peace, it wants Ukraine – Lithuanian FM

Before the meeting, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy told journalists that this was a strategic moment and the decisions taken today would determine the security situation of tomorrow.
"Strengthening defence and increasing defence spending means we have to invest more. The current levels of our defence expenditure are too low to achieve the desired results. So at The Hague summit, we have to at least double our baseline defence spending from 2% up to 4% of GDP," said Budrys.
According to the minister, already this year Lithuania is spending 4% of its GDP on defence, and next year the figure will be raised to 5.25%.
When speaking about Ukraine, the minister said that it was important to seek a just and lasting peace and stressed that the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership must remain on the table, because this is the most direct way to provide effective security guarantees.
"Russia does not want peace, it wants Ukraine, it wants to subjugate Ukraine and other neighbours," said Budrys.
He also expressed his condolences over the deaths of US soldiers in Pabradė.