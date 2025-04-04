Russia does not want peace, it wants Ukraine – Lithuanian FM

Before the meeting, the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy told journalists that this was a strategic moment and the decisions taken today would determine the security situation of tomorrow.

"Strengthening defence and increasing defence spending means we have to invest more. The current levels of our defence expenditure are too low to achieve the desired results. So at The Hague summit, we have to at least double our baseline defence spending from 2% up to 4% of GDP," said Budrys.

According to the minister, already this year Lithuania is spending 4% of its GDP on defence, and next year the figure will be raised to 5.25%.