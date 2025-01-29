Hans H. Luik. If Trump fails to force peace deal on Putin, he will find someone to blame – possibly Zelensky

US democracy can digest a lot but Columbian government had to surrender. They accepted an American military plane full of illegal Columbian immigrants after Trump`s threat to punish the Latin-American country with enormous trade tarrifs.

A Democrat strategist says that the US Democrats, same way as the whole world, has to use heavyweight boxer Muhammed Ali tactics. Just survive the 200 White House legislative acts and presidential decrees Donald Trump enacted from day one like Ali stomached his opponent`s blows during couple of first boxing rounds.

Until nobody has a clue, especially the decapitated US Democrats, our guess about what is happening is as good as any other.

After Trump`s first victory, it could be argued that Americans "got fooled and did not know whom they elected". This time, electorat knew whom they chose to rule America – and impact whole world.

He threw his weight behind Israel-Hamas peace talks, signalled to halt the Americanisation of Chinese media platform Tik-Tok, impacted government crises in Canada – all before his formal presidency. Similarly, USA stopped United Kingdom withdrawal from British island of Chagos in Indian Ocean "because Donald is not going to like it".

Putin`s former advisor Andrei Illarionov, resident of Washington, compares Trump`s proclamations and rulings to Gorbatschow’s Perestroika. But Gorby did not push reforms before slow and careful manoeuvres in Kremlin. Trump projected his will even before moving to White House.

The British Kingdom sighed in relief when Donald Trump, in telephone conversation on board of Presidential aircraft, called UK Prime Minister Starmer to say just some polite words. Not calling him an idiot, like Starmer`s foreign minister Lammy and UK appointed ambassador Mandelson have previously called Trump.

But having read Trump`s autobiography, one can notice that the Russian President Vladimir Putin played a "Donald trick" on Donald. In his book "Art of the Deal", the then New York property developer Trump proudly revealed his negotiating tactics. Trump loves to embarrass his negotiation partners and shake his opponents’ self-esteem.

At the culmination of Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris election rally, Kremlin most popular brainwash TV channel Russia -1 showed off nude photos of the current US First Lady, Melania Trump, as a young model. TV-host Skabeyeva, a devoted Putinoid, presented the old GQ magazine photos as mockery of Trump presidential family. Melania Trump claims there’s nothing wrong with the 25 year old pics.

Trump`s international rivals similarly made their moves before the inauguration of the 47th US president. The most mysterious move was Putin`s.

On the other hand, President Trump`s security adviser John Bolton lamented in his interview to Delfi that the US President took no interest in the US intelligence brief on Putin onboard Air Force One aircraft flying to Helsinki for Putin-Trump meeting.

President Trump is no stranger to degrading his opposing side of difficult negotiations. For example, Mullah Baradar, a Taliban counterpart at 2020 negotiation on US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, was shown a detailed satellite photo of his family compound. "Think about it," Trump said.

Using Kremlin`s most popular TV channel to insult US’ prospective counterpart`s family before foreseeable Ukraine peace negotiations seemed like an insane move from Putin. Was it?

Vice President Vance needed to cast one decisive vote at Capitol Hill needed to approve Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth, a handsome lower ranking military man. Hegseth is not a passionate defender of Ukraine freedom. He notably declined to answer during his Congress hearing whether he would follow an unlawful command if such would be issued by US President.

As opposed to Donald Trump’s first term, his candidates to state security positions are not approved unilaterally by legislators as, for example, his Security Advisor General MacMaster was at that time.

As the opposition ranks of world`s most powerful democracy, the United States Democrats, have been shattered as result of their spectacular defeat, democracy instead plays out between the wings of the winning Republican Party.

We are left to compare the sins for which European leaders lose their jobs, such as Boris Johnson`s Covid-time garden party, with Donald Trump`s refusal to accept the official US election result of January 6, 2021. Could European courts have failed to achieve even hearing of what American investigators saw as Trump`s coup d`etate? Well, this week those US Department of Justice investigators lost their jobs.

We Europeans find it hard to make sense of phenomena of modern American democracy. True, nobody asks us, too.

As opposed to European top politicians, American government members are joined by their usually large families to celebrate public appointments. Does Putin, the "traditional values`defender", ever bring his siblings and spouse?

In truth, we do not exactly know how much Mr. Trump earned in real estate. This is because we never saw his tax reports which he at his first presidential rally promised to publish "as soon as they get audited". Those New York auditors seem to be very thorough and slow in their job – in the European view.

But American crypto and banking circles have been shocked by Donald`s and Melania`s issuance of personal crypto currencies §Trump and Melania. Mr. and Mrs. POTUS used their positions to create many billions of dollars of value out of thin air.

Also, our electorate would not forgive our prime ministers` spectacular changes of mind the way Donald Trump switched his position towards Chinese Tik-Tok, electric vehicles and cryptocurrency. President of USA, let us remind, is USA`s Prime Minister. Again, American ways are not for us to judge.

US legacy media has revealed large transactions between Trump family and Turkish President Erdogan`s family members. New York Times found connections between the financial ties and President Trump`s political favours to Turkey. If true, this kind of shady dealmaking would be easy to cover in crypto environment.

Himself a banker and a devoted crypto guy, Scaramucci has detailed his warning: nobody can detect who is behind the IP addresses buying Trump-coins, 80% of which are owned by the US President and his entourage.

Scaramucci has said that the US President created a crypto vehicle to accept anonymous foreign donations as payment for political favours, quickly adding "in theory".

It was Anthony Scaramucci, one of the US President`s many former advisors (Scaramucci`s career in White House was the shortest), who pointed out the issue of national security with Trump-coin. Among many critical voices of the generally Trumpist crypto community, Scaramucci`s is the most alarming.

Also, American legacy media has made itself easy to ignore, as they got their analyses and predictions about the outcome of the last USA presidential election wrong, just as they had the time before.

Our media here, as well as media in Ukraine, has similarly been risking its reputation in previous months by publishing wild guesses about how Trump is or is not going to solve the most important problem of Europe’s future – the outcome of war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump is playing poker. Why do we assume he shows his cards before sitting down with Vladimir Putin?