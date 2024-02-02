Exclusive Delfi interview with Putin's former advisor – insights about Kremlin's territorial ambitions, US pressure on Zelensky and political changes

In an exclusive interview with Estonian Delfi, Andrei Illarionov shares with publisher Hans H. Luik about his experience working with Vladimir Putin, the real motives of the leader of the country that attacked Ukraine, and the behind-the-scenes relationship between the United States and Ukraine. A. Illarionov worked in the Kremlin as Putin's adviser 19 years ago, today he works at the right-wing Center for Security Policy think tank in Washington.