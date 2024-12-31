Mykhailo Podolyak: Ukraine’s Victory Over Russia Was Undermined by the West’s Hesitation and Indecision

Unfortunately, many Western countries saw Russia as just another ordinary nation with which negotiations and cooperation were possible. They believed trade with Russia could be expanded because it sells gas and oil, and its oligarchs buy luxury real estate in Western Europe. This illusion was fueled by decades of Russian influence through culture, sports, and business connections, which made Russia a part of Western daily life. You are absolutely right in saying that if the necessary weapons had been quickly provided to Ukraine in 2022 and all formal obstacles removed, the war would have ended quickly with Russia’s defeat. In 2022 and 2023, Russia was not ready for war. They quickly lost positions, and the only thing that saved them was the hesitation and indecision of Western countries. I would like to remind you again that until mid-2023, specifically until autumn, Russia was not ready for war. They did not know how to fight; yes, they later learned from their mistakes, but at that time, they were losing positions rapidly and failing in everything. Unfortunately, what saved them then was the lack of readiness among coalition countries—Ukraine’s supporters—to assess the threats posed by Russia. They also failed to assess Russia’s weakness at the time and to deliver the necessary weapons to Ukraine quickly enough.