Retired US General Ben Hodges: NATO's defense falls short on air and missile capabilities in Europe

Retired US General Ben Hodges, despite his official retirement, remains deeply involved in NATO logistics and advising on security matters in Eastern Europe. In an exclusive interview with DELFI, he emphasizes the crucial role of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership in bolstering the alliance's defense capabilities, particularly along the Russian border. Hodges warns of potential devastating consequences in the event of a Russian attack, stressing the urgent need for improved air and missile defense systems and enhanced military mobility within NATO member states. Despite challenges in persuading political leaders to prioritize defense spending, Hodges notes a growing awareness, particularly in Germany, of the threat posed by Russia, signaling a shift towards strengthening military capabilities in the face of evolving geopolitical realities.