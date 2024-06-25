President and I see education challenges in the same way – minister nominee

President Gitanas Nausėda received Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, the candidate for the next minister of education, science and sport, on Tuesday.
„We have talked about matters of attitude, both in terms of the school network and the preparation for the new school year (&), about the National Agency for Education, the preparation of methodological material,“ the MP told reporters after a meeting in the Presidential Palace.
„The good thing is that we see those challenges and those problems in the same way. We may have different views on how to tackle them. But it was certainly a long conversation, and I see it as a rich and constructive one,“ Mikulėnienė, current chair of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) political group, said.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė put forward MP Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė for the role of minister of education, science and sport on Friday. She also nominated Deputy Minister of Social Security and Labour Vytautas Šilinskas for the social minister’s post.
The two seats have been vacant after resignations of Gintautas Jakštas as education minister on 9 April and Monika Navickienė as social security minister on 12 June.
Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė has been tasked to lead the two ministries temporarily.