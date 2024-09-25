MEP Tomaszewski suggests Lithuania could have prevented war by not backing Belarusian protests

„A very big provocation started in 2020, after these elections. I was against, and I was attacked by Mr Tapinas (public activist and Laisvės TV host – ELTA0. We see now that it was a wrong political move on our part – we ourselves damaged this relationship [with Belarus – ELTA]. I will tell you more – Belarus has now lost some of its sovereignty. But we were guilty of supporting this revolution and a new border between Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Maybe there would not have been a war, because a thousand kilometres of a new border was set up and [the aggression] as provoked,“ the leader of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.