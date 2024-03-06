Lithuania to tighten employment conditions for foreign workers amid abuse of migration regulations

Only foreigners who have residence permits in Lithuania would be able to work, whereas those who only have a visa or arrived from a Schengen Area country would not be allowed to work. Quotas would also be recalculated for foreign workers.

Based on the draft law, employers would have to ensure that a foreigner works full-time, employers would be required to provide information about foreign worker’s qualifications and experience. A foreigner would not be allowed to work for more than 3 employers at once.

Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė said at a press conference Wednesday that certain cases of abuse of procedures were identified in 2023. Amendments are being harmonised by the Government and would be considered in parliament’s spring session, she said.