Thousands of companies inspected amid tighter migration rules – minister

„In July-August, inspections were carried out in 438 companies. In 2024, a total of 1,800 companies were inspected, assessing how people work, if they have permits. And around 40,000 working individuals have been checked,“ the minister told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.

„There are two things that we have to do. First is to ensure national security and the other is to stop unlawful work, attempts to circumvent all the procedures,“ she added.

Asked what would happen with 11,000 people whose residence permits in Lithuania were annulled, the minister said that the decision would be enforced by the Migration Department, the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) and the police.