Tax redistribution inevitable, says SocDem leader

„We will have to sit at the same table (&) this is inevitable, and address ways to increase our redistribution by collecting more tax revenue,“ the MEP told Žinių radijas on Friday.
„We will listen to proposals from both he industrialists and other business communities, but we will also ask for certain understanding. I believe responsible entrepreneurs realise that perfectly – we need to take stock of the existing situation [with lack of funding] in our country,“ Blinkevičiūtė said.
The present budget collection is insufficient to fund defence, social protection, education, roads and salaries of public sector employees, „lots of issues which critically need investment“, according to her.
Blinkevičiūtė said the LSDP will strive for zero tolerance towards unfair tax payments, theft of value added tax (VAT) and the fight against the shadow economy.
„Different estimates show that VAT embezzlement results in a loss of about EUR 1 billion a year that could be collected,“ she said, adding steps towards fairness were needed.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP), leader in polls, had earlier said it would aim to implement tax reform in a year.