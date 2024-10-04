Tax redistribution inevitable, says SocDem leader

„We will have to sit at the same table (&) this is inevitable, and address ways to increase our redistribution by collecting more tax revenue,“ the MEP told Žinių radijas on Friday.

„We will listen to proposals from both he industrialists and other business communities, but we will also ask for certain understanding. I believe responsible entrepreneurs realise that perfectly – we need to take stock of the existing situation [with lack of funding] in our country,“ Blinkevičiūtė said.

The present budget collection is insufficient to fund defence, social protection, education, roads and salaries of public sector employees, „lots of issues which critically need investment“, according to her.