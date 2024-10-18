Skvernelis would invite leader of Nemunas Dawn for coalition talks

Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, resigned from parliament in April 2024 after the Constitutional Court ruled that he violated the Constitution and breached his oath by making numerous antisemitic statements online. The resignation allowed him to avoid impeachment, which would have barred him from elections.

The Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which has secured the most seats after the first round of parliamentary elections on 13 October, so far is open for coalition talks with Democrats For Lithuania and the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS). According to the LSDP, a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn is impossible.

"If we were the main force and held coalition negotiations, we would invite Remigijus Žemaitaitis for talks. Looking at who has been elected, what people have been elected to the Seimas, I do not see those people posing a threat," Skvernelis told ELTA on Friday.

According to Skvernelis, Žemaitaitis had said many things and this has become not only his but Lithuania’s problem as this caused an international reaction.

"First of all, Žemaitaitis has to make decisions. Now he is trying to make certain changes, but the president mentioned that this is not enough," said Skvernelis.

Nonetheless, he points out that voters showed trust in the Nemunas Dawn and thus suggests engaging with Žemaitaitis.

"It is necessary to talk and to search for a solution. If there is no solution, if the rhetoric and the position are set in concrete – the matter will resolve itself automatically," Skvernelis adds.