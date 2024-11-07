Skvernelis adamant not to join coalition with Farmers & Greens

Skvernelis told reporters Thursday that the coalition with the LVŽS would not meet the expectations set by the board of Democrats For Lithuania.
"The best that could happen to Lithuania would be the coalition between the Social Democrats and Democrats with support of other political powers for the coalition," he said.
According to Skvernelis, so far it is unclear what the ruling majority may look like, suggesting that the LSDP does not properly inform potential coalition partners about its intentions.
Asked when the coalition would be formed, Skvernelis said that „the process should have a logical conclusion at some point“ from Thursday to Sunday.
The MP added it was news to him that the Social Democrats would decide on coalition partners already on Thursday. "Thank you for informing us," Skvernelis said ironically.
He implied that LSDP leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė was not too involved in shaping the coalition.
Skvernelis added that once the LSDP makes the announcement on the coalition, then the board of Democrats For Lithuania would have to meet to discuss the matter and it was not inclined to rush.
Previously it was assumed that Blinkevičiūtė, who was the leading Social Democratic candidate, would become the prime minister. However, last week she announced that she would not lead the Government after all and would continue working in the European Parliament. Instead, the LSDP nominated Gintautas Paluckas for the prime minister’s post.
Blinkevičiūtė did not attend coalition talks with potential partners on 5-7 November. Yet Paluckas claimed to the media, that the party’s leader is participating directly. He said that she is being informed about the processes.
As reported, the LSDP won 52 seats in parliament out of 141 in October’s election and will form the coalition government. It held coalition talks with Democrats For Lithuania (14 seats), the Farmers and Greens Union (8 seats), the Nemunas Dawn (20 seats) and the Liberal Movement (12 seats).