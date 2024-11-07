Skvernelis adamant not to join coalition with Farmers & Greens

Skvernelis told reporters Thursday that the coalition with the LVŽS would not meet the expectations set by the board of Democrats For Lithuania.

"The best that could happen to Lithuania would be the coalition between the Social Democrats and Democrats with support of other political powers for the coalition," he said.

According to Skvernelis, so far it is unclear what the ruling majority may look like, suggesting that the LSDP does not properly inform potential coalition partners about its intentions.

Asked when the coalition would be formed, Skvernelis said that „the process should have a logical conclusion at some point“ from Thursday to Sunday.