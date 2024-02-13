Russia declares Estonian PM, Lithuanian culture min, 100 other politicians and officials as ‘wanted’

One of those included in the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted individuals is Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Russian opposition website Mediazona on Tuesday announced that Lithuania’s Minister of Culture Simonas Kairys is also on Russia’s list of wanted persons.

The list includes more than two dozen Lithuanian citizens, among them Klaipėda City Mayor Arvydas Vaitkus, his deputy and 13 members of Klaipėda City Municipal Council, as well as officials and historians who adopted decisions on removal of Soviet monuments.

Six members of Vilnius City Municipal Council and former mayor Remigijus Šimašius are also “sought” by Russia for authorising the removal of monuments dedicated to Soviet soldiers.