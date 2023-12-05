Prime Minister: additional restrictions on Belarusian citizens need in depth discussions

“I think an in depth discussion is needed as regards what problem we are trying to solve, as this is related not only to the issue of workload on institutions (&) but also to a wider context,” the PM told reporters Tuesday.

Šimonytė notes that this is also the matter of political stance on Belarus. “Until now we have tried to distinguish the Belarusian people from the Belarusian regime. These were exactly the exemptions foreseen in the law. Another thing we should have in mind is that many people who have obtained temporary residence permits in Lithuania are not political refugees (&) but people working in sectors like construction and transport. This means this is a labour force, people who are labour migrants.

Clearly, if there are no labour migrants in the labour market, we will likely have a very long and difficult discussion with our business associations, which imagine that migration should be facilitated due to the shortage of workforce,” said Šimonytė.