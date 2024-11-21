New PM shows up at second rally against Nemunas Dawn in coalition

As he took the stage, protesters greeted him in silence. One of the organisers of the protest, Marius Meškerys, handed him a bouquet of dead roses and a letter with the demands.

"When we talk about democracy, we have to bear in mind that every vote counts in a democracy. But in a democracy, decisions are taken by the majority of the population after hearing the views and positions of all. So, today, while respecting the arguments and the position, I would like to ask you not to lose hope (...) that the new coalition and the new Government will be able to dispel your worries about national security, defence, public services," said Paluckas.