Nearly 36,000 foreigners were not allowed to live and work in Lithuania this year

According to the ministry, 67,175 residence applications were examined this year while carrying out advance review and 20,410 of them were rejected due to identified shortcomings.

It has been noticed that applications for residence in Lithuania on the grounds of labour have decreased from Central Asian countries (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan). In July-August 2023, citizens of Central Asian countries submitted a total of 8,907 applications for residence in Lithuania on the grounds of labour. This year, there were 2,344 such applications.

In addition, 45 companies that did not adhere to requirements were prohibited from inviting foreigners to work in Lithuania.