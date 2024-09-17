Man stripped of Lithuanian citizenship over fighting for Russia

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė made the decision in line with the Law on Citizenship and taking into account data provided by the migration department and other relevant authorities.

Article 24(4) of the Law on Citizenship stipulates that a citizen of the Republic of Lithuania loses his or her citizenship for being „in the service of another state without authorisation of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania.“ Kvietkus did not have that authorisation.

In early August, reports surfaced about Lithuanian citizen Kęstutis Kvietkus fighting for Russia in Ukraine. He was also found to have openly glorified Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media.