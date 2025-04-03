US tariffs will have minimum effect on Lithuania – PM

"Based on initial information that has been provided and judging from the structure of Lithuanian exports to the USA, we see several exemptions, which are vital for us. This is electronics and semiconductors, this is the pharmaceutical sector and the energy sector. Having in mind that goods in these areas account for half of our export, the effect may be minimal," Paluckas told reporters Thursday.
According to the head of Government, it remains to be seen whether there is going to be a trade war between the USA and the EU or if the sides are going to negotiate.
He added that the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation will offer a EUR 20 million support package for risk diversification and search for new markets to help companies currently exporting to the USA.
Based on the data of the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, Lithuania’s exports to the USA account for 6.8% of all exports of goods of Lithuanian origin. Last year, exports to the USA totalled EUR 1.6 billion, making the United States Lithuania’s fifth largest export market.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced 34% tariffs on imports from China and 20% tariffs on imports from the EU, two major trade partners.
In addition, 25% tariffs on cars made outside of the USA also entered into force on Thursday.