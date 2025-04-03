US tariffs will have minimum effect on Lithuania – PM

"Based on initial information that has been provided and judging from the structure of Lithuanian exports to the USA, we see several exemptions, which are vital for us. This is electronics and semiconductors, this is the pharmaceutical sector and the energy sector. Having in mind that goods in these areas account for half of our export, the effect may be minimal," Paluckas told reporters Thursday.

According to the head of Government, it remains to be seen whether there is going to be a trade war between the USA and the EU or if the sides are going to negotiate.