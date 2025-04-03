Over 1,000 Lithuanian businesses can apply for state aid over US tariffs – minister

"We have done our homework and we are ready for today’s situation. (...) Just over a thousand firms registered in Lithuania are exporting to the United States and around 10% of them face a significant impact on their business model, because a very large part of their exports go to the US," Luksa Savickas told Žinių radijas on Thursday.
Nearly half of Lithuania’s exports to the United States are high value-added products such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductor technologies, the minister said.
"Those exemptions, if they existed, would certainly be favourable for us," he added, referring to the possibilities to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs through high value-added imports.
The Ministry of Economy and Innovation on Thursday announced a business support measure aimed at diversifying the exports of Lithuanian companies and opening up new markets.
A total of 1,041 companies in the country will be able to benefit from the new scheme, including around 100 companies importing high value-added products to the US, the ministry said.
The new tariffs were earlier estimated to result in Lithuania’s gross domestic product shrinking by up to 0.65 percentage points in the coming 3-4-year period.
Lithuania’s direct exports to the United States account for around 6.8% of total exports of Lithuanian goods. Last year, exports to the US totalled EUR 1.6 billion, making the US the fifth largest export market for the country.
US President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on the European Union on Wednesday night, along with varying rates for a large number of other countries.