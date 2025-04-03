Over 1,000 Lithuanian businesses can apply for state aid over US tariffs – minister

"We have done our homework and we are ready for today’s situation. (...) Just over a thousand firms registered in Lithuania are exporting to the United States and around 10% of them face a significant impact on their business model, because a very large part of their exports go to the US," Luksa Savickas told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

Nearly half of Lithuania’s exports to the United States are high value-added products such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductor technologies, the minister said.

"Those exemptions, if they existed, would certainly be favourable for us," he added, referring to the possibilities to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs through high value-added imports.