Editor-in-chief to leave ELTA
PHOTO: Skirmantas Stanislovaitis | Delfi

Vytautas Bruveris, editor-in-chief of the news agency ELTA, is set to leave this position.

The move comes after Bruveris was caught driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Vilnius this February.

He had joined ELTA on 1 July 2022.

Executive Editor Gailė Jaruševičiūtė-Mockuvienė will serve as Acting Editor-in-Chief.

