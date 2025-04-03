Editor-in-chief to leave ELTA

The move comes after Bruveris was caught driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Vilnius this February.
Vytautas Bruveris, editor-in-chief of the news agency ELTA, is set to leave this position.
The move comes after Bruveris was caught driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Vilnius this February.
He had joined ELTA on 1 July 2022.
Executive Editor Gailė Jaruševičiūtė-Mockuvienė will serve as Acting Editor-in-Chief.